On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers will hit the floor for a home game against the Brooklyn Nets. Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to a left knee contusion as well as an illness. Here's everything we know about Leonard's injury and his playing status vs the Nets.

Kawhi Leonard's playing status vs the Nets

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Kawhi Leonard will be able to give it a go on Sunday night vs the Nets. Leonard missed a couple of games recently due to a knee issue as the Clippers closed out a road trip, but he was back in the lineup for the team's Thursday night win over the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers, performing well in what turned out to be a narrow victory.

Joining Leonard on the Clippers' injury report is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will remain out of the lineup due to left hamstring injury management, as well as Derrick Jones Jr., who is also out with a knee sprain.

Meanwhile, Noah Clowney is questionable for the Nets, while Cam Thomas will remain out of the lineup due to a left ankle sprain.

The Clippers have started to slowly but surely climb their way back into the mix in the Western Conference in recent weeks, currently sitting at 20-24. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in round, which seemed like an impossible scenario just a few weeks ago given their listless start to the year.

If Leonard can manage to stay relatively healthy from here on out, there's no reason why the Clippers can't keep climbing as the second half of the season gets underway.