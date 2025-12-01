The Seattle Seahawks dominated the hapless Minnesota Vikings from start to finish of their contest on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Seattle was all over the Vikings, particularly on defense.

It took a lot of great plays on that side of the ball for the Seahawks to score a 26-0 beatdown of Minnesota, and among which was one from veteran linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence that had Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald gushing about it after the contest.

“Probably my new favorite play of all time. Just an incredible, incredible play,” Macdonald told reporters during the postgame press conference (h/t Brady Henderson of ESPN).

Macdonald was referring to the forced fumble that Lawrence squeezed out of the hands of Vikings running back Aaron Jones during a third-and-14 in the third quarter.

Lawrence was trying to go after Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer, who started in place of JJ McCarthy, when he stumbled to the ground after making contact with Jones. But Lawrence immediately recovered, as he got back on his feet and went after Jones to force a fumble, which was recovered by Seattle safety Ty Okada.

The veteran DeMarcus Lawrence making plays! Forces a fumble and Seattle takes over 😮 MINvsSEA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wDb8V0Q258 — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Seattle turned that extra possession into a scoring drive that ended on a field goal by kicker Jason Myers.

All told, the Seahawks had five takeaways against Minnesota, as they took full advantage of facing an unproven quarterback. Seattle held the Vikings to just 162 total yards and just 2-of-10 on third downs.

Lawrence finished with two total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits for Seattle, which heads to Week 14 with a 9-3 record.