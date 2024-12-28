Kyle Kuzma has an incredible car collection. Kuzma is currently one of the franchise cornerstones for the Washington Wizards. He first made waves in the league, as one of the main starters for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kuzma was part of the Lakers' NBA championship team back in 2020 inside the NBA Bubble. Furthermore, he was also a promising player, back in the day, by earning NBA All-Rookie Team honors.

While Kuzma didn't exactly blossom into a certified NBA star, he's still a reliable NBA starter. Furthermore, off the court, Kuzma also turns some heads with his unique fashion sense. The Wizards star even has some experience at the New York Fashion Week. It's safe to say that Kuzma is considered to be one of the flashiest players in the NBA today.

Given Kuzma's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kyle Kuzma's incredible $374K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kuzma has a net worth of around $13 million. Thanks to a lucrative NBA career, it isn't surprising to see the NBA champion splurge on some hot rides.

4. 1995 Honda Civic

The cheapest car in Kuzma's garage is a 1995 Honda Civic, which he previously revealed on social media. For this old-school beauty, Kuzma shelled out around $1,500.

While it's not exactly a common car for a NBA player, it's worth noting that Kuzma was still studying in college back in the day. As a result, it probably holds plenty of nostalgic memories. In addition to this, it was the very car he used for his daily runs prior to his NBA career.

The Civic derives its power from a 1.6-liter engine. It produces 102 horsepower and 106 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, this respectable sedan can go as fast as 126 mph. And in just less than nine seconds, it has no problems in accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

3. RAM 1500 TRX Truck

While not exactly a common car, Kuzma also has the keys to a RAM 1500 TRX, which costs $74,000 in the market. The RAM 1500 TRX is as practical as it gets, especially if you love travel through the roughest of trails. Thanks to its powerful shock absorbers and offroad tires, going and climbing through sandy and rocky roads are just a regular matter for this monster pickup.

Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, it has 692 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. The RAM 1500 TRX surely has enough power to go through the most difficult terrain that most other cars in the market wouldn't be able to pass. Sure enough, it is a versatile vehicle that's ready to take on the toughest of obstacles.

2. Porsche Panamera

There's no question that not a lot of super cars in the market can match the Porsche Panamera. For this beautiful vehicle, the onetime NBA champion shelled out $88,600. The Panamera is designed to stand out wherever it goes. As a result, it's considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market.

As a super car, the Panamera doesn't only impress with its sporty exterior. Moreover, this elite super car has all the tools to take over the competition. Aside from being one of the fastest cars in the market, this top-of-the-line vehicle also provides an unmatched driving experience like no other.

The Panamera derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Panamera can go full speed at 179 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Retailing in the market for around $210,000, the most expensive car in Kuzma's collection is the Lamborghini Huracan. The Huracan is arguably the best super car among the cars in the garage of the Wizards star.

This top-of-the-line beast sports a sleek design not only for aesthetics, but it was also designed for aerodynamic purposes. In addition to this, not a lot of super cars in the market can match the benefits of a Huracan.

The Huracan derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The Huracan only needs a hair less than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, this super car can go as fast as 202 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission.

