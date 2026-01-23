20 years to the day, Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game vs the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, remains one of the most iconic performances in NBA history. Those 81 points are the second-most scored in a single NBA game of all-time, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point masterpiece (March 2, 1962 against the New York Knicks).

Among the defenders tasked with slowing him down that night was then-Raptors guard Jalen Rose, a 13-year NBA veteran, former member of Michigan's Fab Five and popular sports media personality, who has since spoken candidly about his role in the game, fully embracing his connection to a moment that grew far bigger than any single matchup or box score.

“It gets asked a lot, but it hits different now that he’s not here anymore, to be honest,” Rose told ClutchPoints' Rob Lepelstat. “That’s like family to me.

“It’s funny—like people think they’re clowning me when they bring it up, but I’m the person who wrote and produced the ‘81 Olives’ commercial. And he’s GOAT status—when you’re playing against Jordan, Tom Brady, and all these great players—amazing things are going to happen.

“And then I realized why they’re saying it to me in the first place: because I’m relevant.”

Bryant’s résumé places him firmly in the GOAT conversation, blending elite longevity, winning at the highest level, and individual dominance rarely seen in NBA history.

Bryant openly idolized Michael Jordan, modeling his game, mindset, and relentless competitiveness after the player he viewed as the gold standard. Kobe studied Jordan’s footwork, fadeaway, and approach to big moments, even seeking him out for advice early in his career.

Over time, that admiration evolved into a peer-level relationship, with Kobe carrying forward Jordan’s influence while forging his own legacy built on the same obsession with excellence and winning.

Over a 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships, scored 33,643 career points (fourth all-time at the time of his retirement), and earned 18 All-Star selections.

He was named to 15 All-NBA teams, including 11 First Team honors, and made 12 All-Defensive teams—an uncommon combination that underscored his impact on both ends of the floor. Bryant was the 2008 NBA MVP, a two-time Finals MVP, and one of the most feared scorers the league has ever seen, highlighted by that iconic 81-point game.

Beyond the numbers, his relentless competitiveness, work ethic, and ability to deliver in the biggest moments cemented his legacy as one of basketball’s ultimate standard-bearers.

On the flip side, Rose carved out a unique basketball career that bridged cultural impact and on-court production. He first rose to national prominence as a member of Michigan’s iconic Fab Five, a group that changed college basketball’s style, swagger, and conversation in the early 1990s while reaching back-to-back NCAA title games. Drafted in 1994, Rose went on to play 13 NBA seasons, becoming a key scorer and playmaker, most notably with the Indiana Pacers, where he helped lead the team to the 2000 NBA Finals.

His breakout year came in 1999-2000, when he averaged over 18 points per game and earned the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. While he was never selected as an All-Star, Rose consistently put up strong numbers, including a 20-points-per-game season, and later reinvented himself as a respected media personality (including serving as the co-host of Jalen and Jacoby as well as serving as a staple on ESPN’s NBA studio coverage) — cementing his legacy as both a basketball figure and cultural voice.

In the end, that night links them forever—not just as competitors, but as brothers bound by respect and shared history. For Rose, being part of Bryant’s 81-point game is less about a box score and more about a lifelong connection, one that lives on both on the court and beyond it, tied to friendship, legacy, and the kind of greatness that never fades.

Mamba Forever.