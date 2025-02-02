LeBron James continues to defy the odds every day he steps on the court, but it seems like he does something new every time he goes to Madison Square Garden. James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 win against the New York Knicks, and he had another amazing stat line that hadn't been seen since 1965, according to NBA writer Tim Reynolds.

“LeBron had 33 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists tonight. The last player to have a 33p-11r-12a game at MSG? Oscar Robertson. In 1965,” Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Robertson and James are the only two players to have at least 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists at the Garden, with Robertson doing it twice.

Also with James' stat line, he became the first player in NBA history to have multiple triple-doubles at the age of 40. James himself probably can't believe that he's still playing at this level

“I’m still doing this, Lisa,” James said after the game. “Man above has given me some great gifts. I’m trying to take full advantage of it. I’ve put all the work, all the dedication into the game, and it’s given me so much. So, I’ve no idea how I’m still doing this at this level.”

The Lakers are still fifth in the Western Conference, and they have the chance to make some more ground in the standings, especially with the recent acquisition of Luka Doncic. James and Doncic should be a dominant pairing for the Lakers, but they may still need to fill out their roster in the frontcourt with some more depth.

If James continues to play at this level, the Lakers could find themselves having a deep playoff run this season. At the same time, they don't want to overwork James to the point where he's not his best self when the postseason inches closer.