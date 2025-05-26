The Indiana Pacers couldn't wait to throw it down inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday. At least Pacers mascot Boomer felt that way once Shaquille O'Neal entered the picture.

The NBA legend O'Neal was sitting courtside dressed in his broadcast suit ahead of the NBA Playoffs battle. However, a man working with Boomer snuck behind O'Neal with a basketball hoop prop. Boomer immediately went for the poster dunk and delivered this posterizing moment before the Pacers faced the New York Knicks.

The Pacers mascot put Shaq on a poster 😂🔥 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/CA0XFOwoSZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

O'Neal appeared to be tweeting, checking other social media accounts he manages, or texting when Boomer caught him off guard. Boomer threw down a small basketball but landed on top of “Shaq.” Still, the moment went viral and sparked multiple reactions across the internet.

“Awesome, not many have been able to dunk on the man!” one fan posted on X.

Some, however, believed the mascot missed his chance to throw it down on Shaq. Still, the four-time NBA champ got caught off guard and playfully played off the viral moment.

Shaq meets ‘idol' before Pacers vs. Knicks

O'Neal joined the rest of the NBA on TNT crew ahead of a pivotal Game 3. The Pacers entered their home arena with the chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

One Knicks legend, however, took the trip to the heartland to be with his team. And O'Neal got the chance to link up with his idol Patrick Ewing beforehand.

Shaq with his "idol" Patrick Ewing pregame pic.twitter.com/wTkGuqZ7gQ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NBA legend Ewing has become a constant presence for Knicks games. Ewing even drove to Boston for Game 2 of that series. He spearheaded two Eastern Conference titles in 1993-1994 and in the truncated 1999 season. Ewing never got the chance to win an NBA Finals with the Knicks.

Ewing remains supportive alongside fellow attendees John Starks and Allan Houston — two of his former NYK teammates. He also walked into a city where he was excessively booed during past Pacers-Knicks battles of the 1990s. Ewing even watched a huge lineup change involving Josh Hart beforehand.