The Indiana Pacers couldn't wait to throw it down inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday. At least Pacers mascot Boomer felt that way once Shaquille O'Neal entered the picture.

The NBA legend O'Neal was sitting courtside dressed in his broadcast suit ahead of the NBA Playoffs battle. However, a man working with Boomer snuck behind O'Neal with  a basketball hoop prop. Boomer immediately went for the poster dunk and delivered this posterizing moment before the Pacers faced the New York Knicks.

O'Neal appeared to be tweeting, checking other social media accounts he manages, or texting when Boomer caught him off guard. Boomer threw down a small basketball but landed on top of “Shaq.” Still, the moment went viral and sparked multiple reactions across the internet.

“Awesome, not many have been able to dunk on the man!” one fan posted on X.

Some, however, believed the mascot missed his chance to throw it down on Shaq. Still, the four-time NBA champ got caught off guard and playfully played off the viral moment.

Shaq meets ‘idol' before Pacers vs. Knicks 

Related New York Knicks NewsArticle continues below
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the third quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith reveals Karl-Anthony Towns concern amid 2-0 series deficit
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Pacers’ Pascal Siakam reveals the reason for his 39-point Game 2 outing
Shaquille O'Neal (right) talk prior to game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit:
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

O'Neal joined the rest of the NBA on TNT crew ahead of a pivotal Game 3. The Pacers entered their home arena with the chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

One Knicks legend, however, took the trip to the heartland to be with his team. And O'Neal got the chance to link up with his idol Patrick Ewing beforehand.

The NBA legend Ewing has become a constant presence for Knicks games. Ewing even drove to Boston for Game 2 of that series. He spearheaded two Eastern Conference titles in 1993-1994 and in the truncated 1999 season. Ewing never got the chance to win an NBA Finals with the Knicks.

Ewing remains supportive alongside fellow attendees John Starks and Allan Houston — two of his former NYK teammates. He also walked into a city where he was excessively booed during past Pacers-Knicks battles of the 1990s. Ewing even watched a huge lineup change involving Josh Hart beforehand.