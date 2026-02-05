On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers as their Western Conference road trip continues. Joel Embiid is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable due to right knee injury management. Here's everything we know about Embiid's injury situation and his playing status vs the Lakers.

Joel Embiid's playing status vs the Lakers on Thursday

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Joel Embiid will be able to suit up against the Lakers on Thursday. Embiid recently played in the 76ers' rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening, but he has been in and out of the lineup all year with the knee issue.

Joining Embiid on the 76ers' injury report is Paul George, who is currently serving his 25-game league suspension for taking a banned substance.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without center Jaxson Hayes, who is also serving a league suspension after pushing a mascot.

The 76ers were active on the trade deadline on Wednesday, trading Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for draft compensation. McCain was on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award last season before an injury cut his year short, and this season, he has struggled to find minutes in Nick Nurse's rotation, thanks in large part to the emergence of rookie standout VJ Edgecombe.

The 76ers will be taking on a Lakers squad that recently traded Gabe Vincent to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luke Kennard, and will be playing its first game since returning from an extended road trip.

In any case, tipoff between the Lakers and 76ers is slated for 10:00 pm ET.