Last month, Joel Embiid reminded everyone that he is one of the most impactful stars in the NBA when in rhythm. Following some early season rust, which had people wondering if the former MVP was in sharp decline, he is now giving fans legitimate hope for a potential Finals appearance. Though, just because Embiid is looking like his old self does not mean Philly can ignore the reality of the situation. After playing in Monday's 128-113 win versus the Los Angeles Clippers, he will miss Tuesday's road game against the Golden State Warriors, per On SI's Austin Krell.

Embiid made it clear he does not expect to play on back-to-back nights too often (or perhaps at all), and the squad will stick to the plan in the Bay Area. The 2023 All-NBA First-Team selection and three All-Defensive Second-Teamer will sit out due to right knee injury management. Dubs legend Stephen Curry will also be sidelined for the matchup, so perhaps the 76ers can rise above Embiid's absence.

While Paul George's 25-game suspension is obviously a big blow to the team, management is not going to let this unforeseen setback affect how it handles its difference-making center. Embiid's long-term status is integral to the franchise's postseason ambitions. The 31-year-old may never be able to carry a large workload again — has played in only 29 of 49 games this season — but he can still propel Philly forward if he is active for the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

The Sixers (28-21) will accept a lower seeding if it means they have Joel Embiid when it matters most. He certainly appears to be fresh at the moment. The two-time scoring champion averaged 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range in 14 January games.

He will watch on from the bench inside Chase Center and try to come back strong for Thursday's face-off with the Los Angeles Lakers (29-19).