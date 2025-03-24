The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Orlando Magic, and one of their star players is on the injury report. LeBron James is still dealing with a left groin strain, which caused him to miss seven games for the Lakers. He recently returned against the Chicago Bulls and played well, but they were not able to get the win.

James missing a handful of games may have worked in his favor as he can get some needed rest as the playoffs are soon approaching, but he also needed time to nurse his injury. The Lakers are still in a prime position to get a good seeding in the standings, and health will be a big part of where they end up.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Magic

James is listed as probable against the Magic, and it looks like he'll be ready to finish out the regular season strong as the Lakers look to continue winning games. Not only does James look to be healthy, but Rui Hachimura also returned to the floor for the Lakers after missing the past few weeks with left patellar tendinopathy.

After their game against the Bulls, James shared how he felt coming back from injury, and Luka Doncic chimed in on getting his teammate back.

“I just take it day by day,” James said. “I can’t worry about what can happen in the future. But I got through today.”

“He’s back, so it’s going to be easier for everybody,” Dončić said. “He just makes the game easier for everybody around him.”

Having James on the floor is going to be important for the Lakers if they want to finish the season strong and put themselves in the best position for the postseason. Since acquiring Doncic, the Lakers had been playing some of the best basketball in the league, and James getting injured definitely affected them. Nonetheless, Doncic and Austin Reaves did their best to hold down the fort, and they've shown that they can both take over a game when James is not on the floor.

Lakers injury report

Outside of James, Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) is questionable, while Bronny James (G League – On Assignment) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) are out.

Magic injury report

For the Magic, Cole Anthony (left big toe sprain) and Trevelin Queen (left ankle sprain) are questionable, while Jalen Suggs (left knee; trochlea cartilage tear), Mo Wagner (left knee; torn ACL), Mac McClung (G League – Two-Way), and Ethan Thompson (G League – Two-Way) are listed as out.