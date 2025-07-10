After a surprising 50- 32 season and a hard-fought seven-game series against the defending champion Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers looked poised to stay in the playoff mix despite major roster changes. With Paul George gone to the 76ers and Kawhi Leonard recovering from injury until January, expectations were low, but Harden, Leonard (upon return), and an elite defense proved doubters wrong.

Therefore, the Clippers then entered the 2025 offseason with momentum, flexibility, and ambition. They made big moves, signing Brook Lopez to bolster their frontcourt depth and acquiring John Collins in a three-team trade involving Norman Powell. The plan? Reload and go again. But in all the excitement and activity, LA made one crucial mistake.

The biggest mistake in the free agency: Trading Norman Powell without a replacement

While John Collins adds energy, rebounding, and athleticism at the forward spot, moving on from Norman Powell, who had a breakout year at age 31, left a glaring hole in the backcourt. With no immediate replacement secured, the Clippers have left themselves thin on guard depth behind James Harden.

Powell was one of LA's most consistent shot-creators last season, thriving both on and off the ball. He averaged career-high efficiency numbers and gave the Clippers much-needed scoring pop when Leonard or Harden sat. Losing him without a solid secondary ball-handler already onboard could backfire if their current targets fall through.

How they can fix it: Land Bradley Beal and convince Chris Paul to accept a reduced role

Reports indicate the Clippers are pursuing Bradley Beal, who is awaiting a buyout from Phoenix, and Chris Paul, who is weighing his options after a full 82-game campaign with San Antonio.

Bradley Beal or bust: The Clippers' free agency gamble

Beal struggled in Phoenix, but not due to a decline in talent. It was a misfit in the system and personnel. In LA, he’d slot in perfectly alongside Harden, surrounded by defenders who can cover for him and a coach who emphasizes structure and spacing. Beal’s scoring instincts, experience, and gravity would immediately revive what Powell brought, and arguably add more upside.

Chris Paul’s decision could make or break LA’s title hopes

Paul’s desire to start may complicate matters. But if the Clippers can convince him to take a sixth-man/playmaker role, his steady hand and ties to the franchise’s most iconic era could serve as a culture boost. Paul remains one of the smartest players in the league, and backing up Harden could extend his career – and improve LA’s second-unit productivity.

The Clippers have the cap space. The opportunity is real. But time is ticking, and without guard reinforcements, all the frontcourt reshuffling won’t matter come playoff time.

“Although both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as suitors for Paul this summer, rival teams expect either the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers to sign Paul,” Siegel reported. “Money could wind up becoming the ultimate factor in Paul's decision, as Bradley Beal's upcoming buyout situation with the Suns must play out first before the future Hall of Fame point guard decides on his next contract.”

Key players re-signed in the 2025 free agency

Nicholas Batum, after declining his $4.9 M player option, the 36-year-old wing re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, including a team option for the second year and a trade kicker. In addition, James Harden declined a $36.3 M player option and committed to a two-year, $81.5 million contract, with a player option and partial guarantee in Year 2. The contract is structured with approximately $39.2 M in base salary for 2025–26.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old forward Trentyn Flowers, who saw limited time (1.8 PPG in six games), was retained on a one‑year two‑way contract. He represents a low-cost, high-upside developmental piece. The two-way deal preserves flexibility while allowing the Clippers to monitor his growth and perhaps tap into his scoring abilities during injury stretches.

But at this point, talent is talent, and the Clippers' roster is about to be very stacked if they manage to pull off both signings. They are at least confident that some form of guard help is coming, especially after trading Norman Powell away in the deal that brought back John Collins.

Time is running out on the Kawhi Leonard and James Harden core, so the Clippers front office is simply doing what it must to put together the best roster possible around those two.