The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a 134-96 road win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. With things securely under control for the Lakers at the end of the contest, Bronny James got into the game.

The son of future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James had the opportunity to dribble out the clock. When doing so, he was met with sarcastic “MVP” chants from the Wizards' faithful.

Bronny got 12 minutes of action in the Lakers' blowout win over the Wizards. He scored five points, grabbed two rebounds, made two assists, had a steal and shot 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

LeBron put together another dominant outing in his age-40 season, leading all scorers with 24 points. He added three rebounds, 11 assists and shot 9-of-19 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line in 27 minutes of action.

The Lakers' win over the Wizards – whose 6-41 record is the worst in the NBA by a significant margin – puts them at 27-19 on the season which places them at No. 5 in the Western Conference.

LeBron, Bronny and the rest of the Lakers return to action on Saturday night when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. EST and ABC will carry the broadcast.

JJ Redick speaks on Bronny James' struggles

Bronny James has struggled during his time with the Lakers this season. Throughout his rookie campaign so far – in which he has only appeared in 13 games for the Lakers – James is averaging 0.3 points, o.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while shooting 6.3% from the field.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave his thoughts on the struggles James has experienced so far this season as well as what could be causing them.

“Maybe put him in a tough spot,” Redick said via ESPN. “Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he's been playing great in the G [League].”

Redick expressed how he still believes in James and how he has been impressed with his G-League play.

“Just felt like on a back-to-back, just him giving us energy, I think, was the goal,” Redick said. “I have confidence in him, but obviously didn't provide that at a high level.”

LeBron James has confidence in his son's ability to get things figured out as well.

“Obviously, it's his first extensive minutes with us,” LeBron said. “We had that first game where it was just a moment — and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he's going to continue to use that and get better and better.”