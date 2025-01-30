Like countless young players in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey grew up watching LeBron James. Even after the 76ers’ commanding 118-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, James took a moment to show appreciation for Maxey postgame.

Not only did James gift Maxey a jersey, but he also sent him a heartfelt message on Instagram. Via kingjames on Instagram: “He's a ⭐️!!!!! Early am training first hand seeing the commitment! Love lil bro! Keep going UP!”

Maxey, who, like James, is represented by Klutch Sports, has trained with the four-time NBA champion during the offseason. Though he’s always looked up to LeBron, the 24-year-old had never requested a jersey swap—until Tuesday night. After five years in the league, he finally walked away with one of the most prized pieces of NBA memorabilia.

The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers manhandling the Los Angeles Lakers

Maxey didn’t just leave with LeBron’s jersey—he also carried the short-handed 76ers to an important win. With Joel Embiid and Paul George out due to injuries, the Sixers leaned heavily on their star guard, and he rose to the occasion.

Tyrese Maxey shredded the Lakers’ defense with 43 points, sinking 15 of his 26 shots. He stayed aggressive, knocking down mid-range jumpers, slashing to the basket, and capitalizing on fast-break opportunities. His scoring surge pushed his streak of 25-plus-point games to 11, reinforcing his place among the league’s elite young guards.

The 76ers controlled the game with their tempo and defensive pressure, forcing 22 Lakers turnovers while limiting themselves to just nine. They capitalized on Los Angeles’ miscues, building a decisive lead that they maintained throughout.

LeBron James put up 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists, doing everything he could to keep the Lakers competitive. However, without Anthony Davis—who left in the first quarter with an abdominal strain—they struggled to keep up.

What's next for the Lakers and the 76ers

James had a rough night, much like the rest of the team. He committed eight turnovers and showed little urgency on defensive rotations. The Lakers never mounted a fourth-quarter push, and LeBron wrapped up his night early, logging just 33 minutes.

With Davis sidelined for at least a week, the Lakers have little room for mistakes and must stay locked in for the rest of their road trip.

They face a winnable matchup against the Wizards on Thursday, but tougher challenges await with a game against the Knicks in New York, followed by a return to Los Angeles for a showdown with the Clippers.

The 76ers aim to extend their three-game winning streak as they brace for a tough slate of games against the Kings, Nuggets, and Celtics. If Maxey maintains this level of play, Philadelphia could position itself for a late-season playoff push.