LeBron James has been the greatest player in the NBA over the last two decades. At some point, the league's all-time leading scorer will call it quits in his first-ballot Hall of Fame career and officially announce his retirement.

However, that moment did not come this offseason before the 2025-26 NBA season, and there is a chance that LeBron could play more seasons past Year 23 in the league. Then again, the Los Angeles Lakers star admitted that he is actively preparing for the end.

“I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is near. I'm not there yet.” James told Speedy Morman in an interview on Complex Sports. “Retirement is coming. It's coming. It's just not here yet.”

Throughout the offseason following the Lakers' defeat in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, there had been a lot of speculation from agents, scouts, and rival teams around the league about James' upcoming retirement.

LeBron has always talked about playing 23 years in the NBA, the iconic number he has worn throughout his career in recognition of Michael Jordan, and he also made it clear years back that he wanted to play alongside his son. That was accomplished last season when Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers, and the 2025-26 season will be Year 23 in the league.

At NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, speculation of James' upcoming retirement grew louder, especially after opting into his $52.6 million player option with Los Angeles as the final year of his contract.

When he did so, comments made by his agent and long-time friend, Rich Paul, sparked a lot of questions about LeBron's immediate future.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN at the time. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him.”

Although James became the center of trade rumors around the NBA over the summer, the Lakers never once engaged in serious conversations with any team about trading the 40-year-old. He will be on their roster for the 2025-26 season alongside Luka Doncic, and the Lakers remain committed to pursuing their 19th championship in franchise history.

How long James has left in the NBA remains a mystery, as does the question of whether this will be his final season with the Lakers. He will enter unrestricted free agency in 2026 and be allowed to negotiate a new contract with any team.

Last season, the 40-year-old superstar averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from 3-point range. Even after all of these years in the league and staring down retirement, LeBron remains one of the key faces of the NBA.