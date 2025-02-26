Luka Doncic wasted no time making a great first impression on Lakers fans. Ahead of Tuesday night’s showdown between Los Angeles and the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic and Jordan Brand gifted Lakers fans free parking near Crypto.com Arena—a small but thoughtful gesture that quickly earned him goodwill in his new home, per TMZ.

The parking lot, located across from Tom’s Watch Bar in LA Live, displayed a sign that read, “Free Parking. Courtesy of Luka Doncic.” Lakers fans, already buzzing about the highly anticipated matchup, flooded social media with praise for their newest star. “Shoutout @luka7doncic for the free (and close) parking,” one fan posted. Others followed suit, showing appreciation for a player who has already proven he’s about more than just basketball.

Building Bridges in LA

Doncic’s return to face his former team carried extra weight. The trade that sent him to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis left plenty of emotions on both sides. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised his former player, while Lakers coach JJ Redick showed similar admiration for Davis. However, it was clear that Tuesday night belonged to Doncic, who continued to win over his new city with both his actions off the court and his play on it.

Jordan Brand also got in on the excitement, rolling out an ad campaign to commemorate Doncic’s arrival in the City of Angels. It was a strategic move that aligned perfectly with the buzz surrounding the high-profile trade. The energy inside Crypto.com Arena reached new heights as big names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mark Cuban, and Michael Irvin watched the action unfold.

Doncic Delivers Despite the Drama

The game itself did not disappoint. The Lakers secured a 107-99 victory over the Mavericks, but Doncic still put on a show, dropping a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. Despite the competitive intensity, it was clear that the emotions of the night weighed heavily on Doncic. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was spotted multiple times watching Doncic from afar, looking like someone who had second thoughts about a past decision.

After the game, Doncic admitted that facing his former team wasn’t easy. “It’s not ideal. But I’m glad this game is over,” he told the media. “There were a lot of emotions. But we go little by little, and every day is better.”

It may take some time for Doncic to fully embrace his new chapter, but with performances like this and his thoughtful gestures toward fans, he’s already cementing his place in Lakers lore.