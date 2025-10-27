Austin Reaves delivered the performance of his career on Sunday night, torching the Sacramento Kings for 51 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in a thrilling showcase of efficiency and grit. But after the game, Reaves had fans laughing when he recalled his actual highest-scoring night ever, a high school game where he dropped 73 points.

"High school with 73… I only made 4 threes that game." Austin Reaves recalls his highest-scoring game ever after dropping 51 on the Kings 🗣️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/yzr8gKvROv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2025

“High school with 73,” Reaves said with a grin when asked about his scoring peak. “I only made four threes that game. It went to like triple overtime. I shot a lot of free throws, though,” he added, reflecting on the wild scoring duel that foreshadowed his offensive potential long before he reached the NBA stage.

Reaves’ 51-point explosion against Sacramento was the best of his NBA career, surpassing his previous high of 45 points set against the Indiana Pacers last season. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, 6-of-10 from three, and a stunning 21-of-22 from the free-throw line, a near-perfect night that etched his name into Lakers history.

Reaves became just the 12th player in franchise history to record a 50-point game and the eighth to hit at least 20 free throws in one contest.

The Lakers needed every ounce of Reaves’ scoring brilliance, especially with Luka Dončić sidelined for at least a week due to injury. With the team looking for a stabilizing offensive force, Reaves stepped into the spotlight with poise and confidence, showcasing his ability to lead the offense and generate scoring at will.

Despite the dominance, Reaves admitted he felt the pressure as he approached the 50-point mark, joking that his night could’ve mirrored Dončić’s recent late-game free-throw mishaps.

Reaves’ 51-point night might have been his best game as a pro, but it also reminded everyone that the small-town kid who once dropped 73 hasn’t lost his knack for putting on a show, no matter the level or the lights.