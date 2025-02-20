LOS ANGELES – Down the stretch of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they were without Austin Reaves who was given an ejection in the third quarter.

Following a perceived no-call on a drive to the basket, Austin Reaves was hit with an ejection after apparently having choice words for referee Rodney Mott. Following the game, Reaves acknowledged that he deserved the first technical foul, but was not sure what resulted in the second technical foul and subsequent ejection.

“I get the first one, obviously I approached him, I vocally said what I needed to say. And the second one, I was surprised,” Reaves said. “I’m walking away and as soon as I heard the whistle I kind of knew what had happened, but felt like it was quick.”

What started the controversy was a drive Reaves had going to the basket, only to be impeded by Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic reached in and popped the ball loose in what may or may not have been a foul. Reaves certainly thought it was a foul and let his feelings be known.

But whether or not he believed the second technical was warranted, Reaves did admit that he needed to be more composed.

“I’ve been in the league for four years now and I’ve heard many, many things said to the refs from certain people and nothing to be done. But when it’s unexpected from somebody, that’s when I guess the biggest issues happen,” Reaves said. “I got to be better. I don’t need to put myself in that position.”

New Lakers lineup a work in progress

The Lakers have played three games now with Luka Doncic in the lineup and are 1-2 in those games. Doncic is clearly trying to find a consistent rhythm after being sidelined since Christmas Day due to injury.

While the Lakers haven’t quite been able to generate consistent offense yet with Doncic in the lineup, Austin Reaves believes their overall offensive process is encouraging.

“I think the shots that we’re getting are quality shots. I don’t think we’ve made them at a pace that we would like to, or we feel like we’re capable of,” Reaves said. “We’ll live with the shots we’re taking because I believe they’re good shots.”

The Lakers will hit the road for two straight games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, before returning for a six-game homestead to carry them into March.