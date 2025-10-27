The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 2-1 on the season after defeating the Sacramento Kings 127-120 after a historic performance by Austin Reaves. Reaves went for a career-high 51 points off 12-22 shooting and 21-22 on the free throw line and was dominant throughout.

Stephen A. Smith, however, despite appreciating Reaves’ performance, went all out on the Kings for allowing it to happen.

"No LeBron, no Luka, and you're a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on the same squad and you get outshined by Austin Reaves? … [He] went out there and bust y'all living a*s. Really? 51?" Stephen A. Smith RIPPED the Kings 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/wytvU9YM4e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Second-most points in NBA history by an undrafted player. The first was Fred VanVleet who dropped 54 in 2021. Major props to Austin Reaves who played the majority of last year as the best third option in the NBA, playing behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic,” Smith began by praising Reaves and his constant improvement, per a video posted on X by ClutchPoints.

He also had high praise for JJ Redick, claiming that he “loves those guys.” However, Smith still believes the Kings have themselves to blame.

Article Continues Below

“Having said all that, what an indictment against the Sacramento Kings. No LeBron, no Luka, and you're a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on the same squad and you get outshined by Austin Reaves? … [He] went out there and bust y'all living a*s. Really? 51?,” he concluded.

“Come on fellas. I mean damn, Austin Reaves went out there and bust your all living a–. Him as the No. 1 option? Bust you all a–? That’s all I got to say,” Smith said, and it will be fair to say that he was not happy with Sacramento’s defense.

Reaves hit six three-pointers on the night, including his career’s 500th, and had 15 fourth-quarter points. The 27-year-old, who went undrafted back in 2021, became the second undrafted player after Fred VanVleet to score 50 points, with VanVleet producing 54 for the Toronto Raptors against the Orlando Magic back in February 2021.

Los Angeles played without LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Deandre Ayton posted 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Rui Hachimura scored 18.