Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves received a scare during their game with the Indiana Pacers when star Anthony Edwards exited early with an apparent hamstring injury. The Timberwolves ended up holding on for the win against a Pacers team that was similarly shorthanded, but after the game, all fans could wonder about was Edwards' injury status.

On Monday, the team finally got an update, and it wasn't a positive one.

“Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will miss two weeks with a right hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a disappointing early-season update for a Timberwolves team that is looking to build off the last two years, both of which ended with gentelman's sweeps in the Western Conference Finals.

The good news for the Timberwolves is that the Edwards injury news comes at what would figure to be a relatively easy patch of their schedule, with games against the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and multiple contests against the Utah Jazz all set to take place during Edwards' absence.

Edwards is one of multiple star players in the league currently out due to injury, including Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic, among others. The Timberwolves have a relatively deep team but did lose some of their wing depth this offseason when Nickeil Alexander-Walker departed in free agency.

In Edwards' absence, the Timberwolves will likely lean more heavily on younger players like Terrence Shannon Jr., who had some moments for them during last year's playoff run, to pick up some of the slack.

In any case, the Nuggets are next set to hit the floor on Monday evening at home against the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 PM ET. Up next will be another home game against the Lakers on Wednesday evening.