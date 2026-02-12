After last week’s deadline passed, the Los Angeles Lakers’ future with LeBron James remains uncertain, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst hinted at the future Hall of Fame forward’s next destination. Windhorst has a couple of teams in mind, as all signs point toward this season being James’ last with the Lakers.

With the Lakers not extending James’ contract, will LeBron join a new team next season? Windhorst chimed in on the topic, per the Rich Eisen Show.

“There’s a place or two that I won’t say right now, but I’m keeping my eye on,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst wouldn’t reveal which two teams he had in mind.

“Frankly, with All-Star weekend and stuff, I don’t need this in my life right now. But let’s just say I don’t mean the fingers, but like, let’s just put it this way, I have a team or two that I think he could consider going to, and I have researched the concept,” Windhorst said.

“And I will continue to keep my eye on the concept, digging, and let’s just say that it’s not without merit. It’s just not something I’m going to say. And I don’t mean to be a jerk that way. But I’m going to try and lay low this weekend.”

Still, Windhorst believes James will have some intriguing opportunities to play elsewhere.

“But I’m just going to say to you, I think he would have some appetizing options,” Windhorst added. “In a one-off situation, if he was comfortable playing for a salary that would fit in another team.”

For the Cleveland Cavs fans reading this and hoping to see James return for a third stint with the team he led to its first championship in 2016, yes, the Cavs are one of the teams Brian Windhorst has in mind for LeBron.

“Cleveland is one of them. I’m not sure I’d put the Heat on the list,” Windhorst said. “Golden State, depending on how things go, would be one of them. Depending on where their team is.”

For Windhorst, the Cavs and the Warriors are two teams to keep an eye on for James.

LeBron James slaps Lakers with a championship reality

Lakers veteran LeBron James talked about the defending champion Thunder, saying his team pales in comparison, after last week’s 119-110 loss. For James, the Lakers ran out of gas in trying to keep up with the Thunder for a full game.

“You want me to compare us to them? That’s a championship team right there, we’re not,” James said. “We can’t sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes, and they can. That’s why they won a championship.”

Lebron on the Thunder: "You want me to compare us to them? That's a championship team right there we're not. We can't sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes and they can. That's why they won a championship" 👀 pic.twitter.com/j59NF4uAcS — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 10, 2026

James is dealing with a left foot injury that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break.