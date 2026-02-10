At 41 years old, LeBron James continues to defy expectations, most recently by delivering a massive left-handed poster dunk over Chet Holmgren in a showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite the spectacular play that brought the Crypto.com Arena crowd to its feet and briefly cut the deficit to a single possession, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to sustain their momentum.

The team eventually saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in a 119-110 defeat.

James led the way with 22 points and 10 assists in the absence of Luka Doncic, while Austin Reaves added 16 points.

However, the Lakers struggled to contain Jalen Williams and the visiting Thunder down the stretch, leaving the veteran superstar to reflect on the significant gap between the two Western Conference rivals.

After the game, James offered a reality check when asked to stack his squad against the defending champions.

According to a report from “Oh No He Didn't” on X, LeBron stated about last night's game:

“You want me to compare us to them? That's a championship team right there, we're not. We can't sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes, and they can. That's why they won a championship.”

His admission aligns with concerns raised by head coach JJ Redick, who noted that the Lakers failed to execute properly in the final period.

Redick expressed frustration that the team didn't do a good enough job of getting James the ball when he had favorable matchups against smaller defenders, which had been the primary reason they stayed competitive throughout the game.

As James navigates his historic 23rd season and prepares for his 22nd All-Star appearance, the Lakers find themselves fighting to stay in the thick of the playoff race.

While individual brilliance, like the dunk on Holmgren, remains a frequent occurrence, the team's inability to maintain consistency for a full game remains a hurdle.

The takeaway of the night remains the King's ability to turn back the clock, even if the result served as a harsh reminder of the work required to reach the Thunder's level.