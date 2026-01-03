If you’ve been watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season, you know it’s been rough. And by rough, we mean a 2-14 record and a 10-game losing streak kind of rough.

After a demoralizing 34-10 loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 28, the Silver and Black have officially hit rock bottom, clinching a top spot in the 2026 NFL Draft order. In that Week 17 blowout, the Raiders mustered just 231 total yards of offense. Quarterback Geno Smith managed a lone touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the third quarter, but the game was largely a disaster that saw the defense surrender 34 points to a 3-13 Giants squad.

But amidst the wreckage of a lost season, one voice in the locker room is preaching patience and optimism. Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II, a former teammate of Tom Brady during their Super Bowl days with the New England Patriots, believes the franchise’s minority owner is exactly the person to fix this mess.

Speaking with Vegas Sports Today, Dorsett expressed unwavering confidence in Brady’s influence on the organization.

“He’s (Tom Brady) gonna get this thing turned around for sure,” Dorsett said. “He’s heavy into the details, obviously he learned that from Bill [Belichick]. The process matters, everything matters. Start the process again and hopefully it’s better in the future.”

Dorsett, who was a healthy scratch for the Giants game after being elevated from the practice squad, has a unique perspective on Brady. He sees a veteran presence who is “better than ever” and ready to instill a winning culture. With reports surfacing that Brady is taking a more active role in football operations, rumored to be “running the team” amid tension with head coach Pete Carroll, Raiders fans have to hope Dorsett is right.

For a team that just let rookie running back Ashton Jeanty run for 60 yards in a blowout loss, the “process” can't restart soon enough.