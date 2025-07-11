Deandre Ayton and Nikola Jokic are two talented big men in the NBA. However, one analyst believes the new Los Angeles Lakers center should be in the same class as the Denver Nuggets superstar as well as Milwaukee Bucks sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jason McIntyre appeared on a July 10 edition of Fox Sports' The Herd show with host Colin Cowherd. It was there that he expressed in a section about why Ayton should be in the same spotlight as Jokic and Antetokounmpo.

“Deandre Ayton, through his first 7 seasons, is a top 8 center in the league… He was obviously in Portland, so nobody paid attention,” McIntyre said.

What lies ahead for Deandre Ayton, Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reaches for a pass in front of Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

A bold statement for Jason McIntyre to make about Deandre Ayton, who hasn't been in the same spotlight as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Jokic and Antetokounmpo have broken records en route to winning championships in 2021 and 2023, Ayton has been in limbo with his level of play. While the numbers are still solid, he hasn't showed that he can be consistent as one of the best centers in the league.

Which is where his beginning with the Lakers comes in. It presents a big opportunity for him to gain chemistry with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. They are superstars who won't hesitate to create scoring chances for their new teammate to flourish with. Since he will be the best center on the squad, Ayton has the biggest chance to dominate on the court.

In 95 games with the Portland Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 56.9% from the field and 75.5% from the free-throw line.

Ayton will look forward to his time with the Lakers. He seeks to help them make their case as title contenders for the 2025-26 campaign.

