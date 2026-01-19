Deandre Ayton delivered an excellent performance with his efficiency in the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Ayton is going through the eighth season of his NBA career, his first with the Lakers. He has made solid strides at finishing off plays that Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves create for him. This has allowed him to become more effective in the attack.

Ayton shined with the chances he got against Toronto's defense. Throughout 33 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 25 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and a block. He shot a perfect 10-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

His performance stands out as unique in this ongoing season, per StatMuse. He became the first player to pull off a stat line of 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds on 100% shooting accuracy.

How Deandre Ayton, Lakers played against Raptors

Deandre Ayton got himself back on track with a strong performance, helping the Lakers tame the Raptors in the process.

The game began in Toronto's favor as the team led 30-23 after the first quarter. Los Angeles bounced back from the slow start, outscoring the Raptors 87-63 in the last three quarters of regulation.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Ayton. Luka Doncic followed with a performance of 25 points, seven assists, two rebounds, one steal, and a block. He shot 8-of-23 overall, including 5-of-12 from downtown, and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. LeBron James came next with 24 points and seven assists, Rui Hachimura had 10 points, while Marcus Smart provided eight points and five rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 25-16 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Phoenix Suns and two games above the Golden State Warriors while trailing the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and Minnesota Timberwolves by one game.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.