LeBron James executed a brilliant defensive highlight on Ochai Agbaji during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Even at age 41, James continues to be impressive with his activity on the defensive side of the ball. While he's not running around constantly, he is timing his decisions to make steals and blocks, which makes a significant impact on opposing players.

That much was the case in the first half of Los Angeles' contest against Toronto. The play happened in the early minutes of the game as Agbaji thought he had a layup he could bank off the glass. However, James was right behind him as the Lakers star perfectly timed the rejection.

LeBron pins one off the glass 🚫 Raptors/Lakers underway on NBA League Pass! Watch here: https://t.co/ALI7mKg6YG pic.twitter.com/Io1Wfq8jaM — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played 1st half against Raptors

It was a great defensive play for LeBron James to make. He had a solid showing in the first half as he helped the Lakers take a 55-54 lead over the Raptors at halftime.

Los Angeles had a slow defensive start, trailing 30-23 after the first quarter. Despite this, they responded with a solid second period by outscoring Toronto 32-24 to take the lead at halftime.

Three players scored in double-digits throughout the half, including James. He put up a stat line of 13 points, one assist and a block. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Lula Doncic led the way with 18 points and five assists, Deandre Ayton came next with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Gabe Vincent had five points off the bench.

Following their matchup against the Raptors, the Lakers will prepare for their next contest. They are on the road when they face the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.