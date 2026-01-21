The Denver Nuggets played their 12th straight game without Nikola Jokic on Tuesday, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-107, at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets failed to hold on to their halftime lead, as the Lakers rallied in the second half to capture the win. Denver fell to 29-15, including 12-8 at home.

While the Nuggets have been playing well minus Jokic, they are obviously a different machine when he is on the floor. After the game, LeBron James acknowledged the undeniable impact of the multi-talented center, whom he talked to during a timeout.

“It's all about respect. For the greats of the game, for the greats of today, for the greats of the past, for the greats who come after,” said James in a video posted on X.

“Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play this game. You know, for me to see him earlier and send my respect, that's easy.”

"Jokic is one of the 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑻 players to ever play this game." 🔥🃏 🎙️ LeBron pic.twitter.com/M9pItsLv9Z — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 21, 2026

The 30-year-old Jokic has indeed become one of the league's legendary stars. His ascent from being an unknown 41st overall pick to a three-time MVP should be studied.

There are hardly any holes in his game, especially on offense. He has transformed the Nuggets into a high-octane unit that feeds off his playmaking and vision.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Jokic has resumed on-court workouts, meaning that he is on track with his four-week timeline. He has not played since December 29. The Nuggets are 7-5 without the six-time All-Star.

James has always been generous with his praise of other players, and surely, Jokic will appreciate the Lakers star's latest comment.