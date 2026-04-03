Apr 3, 2026 at 12:31 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic failed to finish their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Thursday after exiting in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

It was a scary sight to see, as Doncic limped off the court before lying on the floor for several minutes, covering his face in dejection.

He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and six turnovers in 26 minutes. He shot 3-of-10 from the field.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Doncic will undergo an MRI on Friday.

The 27-year-old star has played 64 games this season. His eligibility for individual awards, including the MVP, is in jeopardy if he misses their remaining assignments.

Fans are in disbelief over Doncic's situation.

“Man, this doesn't look good. If he felt something snap, I am going to be livid,” said @ZunguMthoko.

“IDGAF about nothing except Luka Doncic's health,” added @iiTREYY.

“Injuries are the worst part of sports. Praying it’s not serious,” posted @Ghatohwo.

“This man carried the Lakers to 50 wins and a top-three seed playing through injuries all year. Now, a hamstring (injury) five games from the playoffs. Basketball gods are cruel,” wrote @Chris95815999.

“Why was Luka in the game down 30 after Austin (Reaves) had already left? That was a bench game after Q1,” commented @ErikHDavis.

“PAIN. Luka getting hurt is what hurts the most,” wrote @SanthoshKumarVM.

The Thunder destroyed the Lakers, 139-96, snapping the latter's four-game winning streak.

Doncic was already being bothered by his left hamstring in the first half, but the Lakers' medical team reportedly cleared him to play.