The Phoenix Suns couldn't overcome the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night, losing 127-107, but Collin Gillespie's historic milestone gave fans something to cheer about.

The 26-year-old set the franchise's single-season three-point record during the second quarter, knocking down his 227th triple with 9:19 remaining. The shot moved him past Quentin Richardson, who previously held the record with 226 threes during the 2004-05 season.

Gillespie reached the feat in his 76th game of the season, doing so on 77 fewer attempts than Richardson. He became the fifth player in Suns history to make at least 200 threes in a season, joining Richardson, Raja Bell (205 in 2006-07), Gerald Green (204 in 2013-14), and Grayson Allen (205 in 2023-24).

Over 76 games, Gillespie is averaging 13 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, shooting 42.2% from the field and 40.8% from three in 28.8 minutes per game. He's smashing career highs in every major stat this season.

The milestone was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging night for Phoenix. Jalen Green led the team with 25 points, while Devin Booker scored 22. The Suns shot well early, building a 41-33 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored 33-19 in the second and 36-27 in the third as Charlotte took control.

The Hornets were led by Miles Bridges (25 points), Kon Knueppel (20 points), and Coby White (19 points), with LaMelo Ball finishing with 15 points and 11 assists. Knueppel also set a franchise record with 261 made threes, surpassing Kemba Walker's previous high of 260.

Charlotte shot 52% from the field and hit 18 three-pointers, while outrebounding Phoenix 47-31. The Suns committed 12 turnovers that led to 17 Hornets points and continued their recent defensive slide, dropping to 12-16 since February after ranking sixth in defensive rating through January.

Phoenix (42-35) has now lost six of its last seven road games and sits seventh in the Western Conference. The Suns close out their road trip Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.