In a nightmare scenario for the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic ended up tweaking his hamstring in the third quarter of their 139-96 loss to the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic, after writhing on the ground in pain for a good minute or two, limped off the court — casting such a huge cloud on the Lakers' immediate future with the 2026 NBA playoffs set to begin in two weeks.

Aside from the potential playoff repercussions of a potential long-term injury for Doncic, there could also be a huge impact on the Lakers star's chances of achieving personal accolades thanks to the NBA's 65-game minimum rule.

As pointed out by ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Doncic has only played in 64 games thus far this season. Him missing the rest of the regular season with a hamstring strain would mean that he will be disqualified for end of season honors — taking him out not just from the MVP race, but also from achieving All-NBA honors as well.

This is nothing short of a disastrous evening for the Lakers, and for Doncic personally. Hamstring injuries are no joke, as soft-tissue injuries require so much tender care for players to not re-aggravate moving forward.

Luka Doncic, Lakers' playoff hopes get shrouded in doubt in one night

The Lakers were rolling during the entire calendar month of March, with Doncic's hot streak making him a viable MVP candidate. But in their very first game in April, LA met disaster that may be impossible for them to overcome barring a medical miracle considering how badly injured Doncic looked.

Things can change rather quickly in the NBA, and this is the difficult reality teams have to face in today's high-intensity NBA landscape. And the Lakers have to be looking up towards the sky and uttering a prayer to rescue them from their current tough predicament.