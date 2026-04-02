The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling of late, recently continuing their winning streak with a home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James had a relatively quiet night in this one, scoring 14 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

Overall, James is still playing well despite being 41 years old, and recently, he broke down the various states of mind he's in on game day as he tries to prepare his body for the grind of an NBA schedule.

“When I wake up. I tell my teammates all the time, I go to sleep available and I wake up doubtful. Every time I wake up, I go to bed. I am completely available for the game. And when I wake up. I’m f*****g doubtful every single time,” said James, per Bob Does Sports, via NBA Courtside on X, formerly Twitter.

It's a brutally honest answer from James, who missed the opening chunk of the season this year due to injury, but has remained healthy for the most part since then, continuing to be a well-rounded offensive player, a nightmare in transition, and a good communicator on defense, even if he might not be an on-ball stopper the way he was in his prime.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are holding strong in third place in the Western Conference thanks in large part to the continued brilliance of Luka Doncic, who has scored at least 30 points in 13 straight games, and is looking to backdoor his way into his first NBA MVP award.

The Lakers will have a big test when they next take the court on Thursday evening for a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.