The streaking Los Angeles Lakers intended to make a statement in Thursday night's showdown with the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, but they were annihilated in the Paycom Center. The Purple and Gold did not just lose a marquee matchup, however. They might have also lost their top guy roughly two weeks before the playoffs begin. Luka Doncic suffered a left hamstring injury and exited the game in the third quarter. LeBron James commented on the situation after a brutal 139-96 outcome.

And he did not mince words. “At this point, at this juncture of the season, it's the last thing you want to see, especially anybody on our team,” the four-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time regular season MVP said postgame, per the Orange County Register's Benjamin Royer.

James is not sulking, but he understands the potential significance of Doncic's setback. The Lakers are 16-3 since Feb. 28 and have been deadly on offense. Now, their narrow lead over the Denver Nuggets for third place in the Western Conference is in serious jeopardy. Though, beyond playoff seeding, the team's biggest concern is obviously No. 77's health.

Doncic, who leads the league with 33.8 points per contest and ranks third with 8.3 assists, is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday. Hamstring injuries can be quite difficult to manage. He popped up on the injury report for the same issue before a March 27 game against the Brooklyn Nets, but the five-time All-NBA First-Teamer suited up and dropped 41 points. Given how he has been playing lately, and practically all season, it looked like nothing could derail this Slovenian dynamo.

But Luka Doncic is vulnerable right now. LeBron James understands what will be asked of him if his teammate is sidelined for an extended period of time. He will have to produce more on the offensive end. The 41-year-old forward is understandably averaging a career-low 20.7 points per game — scored 14 or less in three of his last four contests, but he is still efficient and impactful.

Although the Lakers have the luxury of leaning on Austin Reaves, they will trust James to elevate during the remainder of the regular season and in the playoffs. He cannot replace Doncic on his own, however. LA will pray for a favorable injury update this weekend.