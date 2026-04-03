The Los Angeles Lakers' Thursday night clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder on primetime national television garnered plenty of hype, as this was a meeting between two of the hottest teams in the association. But the Lakers, yet again, have fallen flat on their face in a matchup against the reigning champion.

Due to carelessness with the basketball and some poor defense, the Lakers have fallen behind by 31 points at halftime against the Thunder, 82-51. Considering how elite OKC's defense is and how well Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the team are playing, it would take a miracle of divine proportions for the Lakers to make this game a contest, let alone take an unlikely victory.

This game is extremely uncharacteristic of how the Lakers have been playing over the past month or so, and their struggles have made them the laughingstock of NBA social media.

“LAKERS FANS THOUGHT THEY WERE ON OKC’S LEVEL 😭😭😭,” X user @30problemz wrote.

“Im supposed to take this fugazi ass Lakers team seriously?” @Kingleo8291 added.

“Why the f**k do they play so scared for games that matter. I dont get it wtf. All these reckless turnovers, can’t score for s**t, Luka Austin Reaves and LeBron just look s**tty out there. Pathetic lakers. No stock in this team during playoff. These mfs not bout to waste my energy,” @Mistanicex2 furthered.

This game was supposed to be Luka Doncic's chance to, despite all unlikelihood, surpass Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP race. But instead, Doncic posted 10 points on 2-9 shooting in the first half, and he too became a laughingstock unto himself.

“Luka MVP case is done,” @trotter55_ wrote.

“Well, there goes any remote chance of Luka winning the MVP,” @AndyMPok added.

“It is over. I have to admit now that SGA is the MVP. Luka looks intimidated on the court. He melts on physical play. Not strong enough mentally to meet the challenge,” @Getafe1 furthered.