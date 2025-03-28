Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas stood in stunned silence before abruptly ending his livestream Thursday night after witnessing one of the most improbable finishes of the NBA season.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey sank a deep, near-halfcourt heave to beat the buzzer and lift his team to a 119-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. The shot, a clean swish from just behind halfcourt, capped a wild 12.6-second stretch that saw the Bulls erase a five-point deficit and steal the win in dramatic fashion.

Arenas, who had been reacting live to the final moments, erupted in celebration when Lakers guard Austin Reaves scored what appeared to be the game-winning layup with 3.3 seconds left. But Giddey, with no timeouts and just three seconds to operate, inbounded the ball to Patrick Williams, got it back, and launched the line-drive shot from behind the midcourt line. The ball dropped cleanly through the net as time expired, silencing Arenas and prompting him to end his broadcast in visible disbelief.

Gilbert Arenas and crew ends stream after Josh Giddey's gamewinner over the Lakers 😅 (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/WIlB5y6vfq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2025

Josh Giddey caps triple-double with halfcourt buzzer-beater as Bulls stun Lakers

The Bulls trailed 115-110 before Williams drilled a three-pointer with under 10 seconds to go. On the ensuing inbounds play, Giddey intercepted LeBron James’ pass to Reaves and quickly fed Coby White, who buried a three to give Chicago a 116-115 lead. Reaves responded with a go-ahead layup seconds later, only for Giddey to deliver the final blow with his halfcourt game-winner.

Giddey finished the night with a triple-double — 25 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals — continuing his dominance against the Lakers. He had recorded a near quadruple-double in their previous meeting. The win moved the Bulls to 33-40 on the season as they continue to push for a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers, who had just pulled off a buzzer-beating win of their own against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, were on the other side of the heartbreak this time. The loss drops them to 44-29, 1.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets (46-28) for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers will wrap up their four-game road trip Saturday night with a crucial matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-29), with both teams vying for the fourth seed in the West. The Lakers had entered the night looking to build momentum following their dramatic win in Indiana, but instead found themselves on the wrong end of one of the season’s most chaotic finishes.

Thursday’s outcome showcased Giddey’s growing reputation as a clutch performer, while delivering one of the most memorable moments of the year — one that left even a seasoned veteran like Gilbert Arenas at a loss for words.