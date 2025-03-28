“Devastation” was the only word Lakers head coach JJ Redick could muster after the Chicago Bulls stunned Los Angeles on Thursday night, with Josh Giddey sinking a half-court game-winner at the buzzer.

Who saw that coming? The Los Angeles Lakers battled back after falling behind by 13 points early against the Chicago Bulls. Once they gained momentum, they took control and seemed poised for victory. But the Bulls clawed their way back, setting up a heartbreaking finish.

Josh Giddey's heartbreaking buzzer-beater

‼️ONE OF THE CRAZIEST ENDINGS TO AN NBA GAME OF ALL TIME ‼️ UNREAL pic.twitter.com/SXMAOhbZ81 https://t.co/aBdzDaBsQV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lakers left the court in disbelief, their shoulders sagging after a stunning finish. Austin Reaves was certain his clutch layup had sealed the win, but Josh Giddey’s half-court miracle erased that in an instant. Even hours later, JJ Redick and the team were still trying to process the shock.

“It's a hell of a way to lose a basketball game.” Redick added, reflecting on the Bulls' red-hot shooting in the fourth quarter. “They shot 11 of 14 from three. 11 of 14 in an empty gym is good. That's unreal shooting.”

The Bulls finished the game shooting 19-for-44 from three, while the Lakers struggled from deep, hitting just 12 of their 41 attempts.

After clawing back from a 13-point hole, the Lakers found their rhythm and took control. Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic combined for 55 points, with Reaves leading the charge with 30, keeping the Lakers in command. But once again, Josh Giddey and Coby White delivered in the clutch, dealing the Lakers another crushing blow.

A loss like this can shake a team's confidence, but the Lakers don’t have time to dwell on it. With a crucial Western Conference showdown against the Grizzlies up next, JJ Redick made it clear—he won’t tolerate any lingering frustration.

“We are not in a position to feel sorry for ourselves,” the Lakers head coach continued.

JJ Redick's stellar rookie season as a head coach

Despite being in his first year, Redick has excelled as the Lakers' head coach, using his sharp decision-making to guide the team. Even after a major roster shift with the addition of Luka Doncic, he built a defense that topped the league for weeks. However, his choices in this game raised some questions.

With 12 seconds left, Patrick Williams knocked down a clutch three-pointer after a timeout, trimming the Lakers' lead to a single possession. This put Redick in a crucial spot—either call a timeout to set up a final play or let his team play it out. He chose to let the game unfold, but the decision backfired when the Lakers turned the ball over, allowing Coby White to bury the go-ahead three.

Despite the outcome, Redick stood by his decision. “No, not necessarily. I mean if I had two I would have taken it automatically. Super comfortable with the lineup we had out there to get the ball in and you know we just didn’t execute it. Still had I think time to call the timeout. I think in that situation the thought process was get it in if we can if not call a timeout,” he said.

JJ Redick’s reasoning is understandable. Before this game, the Lakers had been flawless when holding a lead of 15 or more points in the fourth quarter, winning all 19 such games this season. But this time, the Bulls' relentless comeback erased an 18-point cushion with clutch shooting and pressure that forced rare mistakes.