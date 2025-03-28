The Chicago Bulls pulled off a stunning rally against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, as they secured a 119-117 victory thanks to a half-court game-winner from Josh Giddey. Several angles of Giddey's absurd shot have surfaced on social media, but a new one posted by the Bulls on their own X (formerly Twitter) account has caught fans' attention.

After Patrick Williams and Coby White nailed a pair of threes to give the Bulls a 116-115 lead, Austin Reaves hit a go-ahead layup for the Lakers with 3.3 seconds left that seemed to be the dagger. Giddey had other plans, as he nailed a half-court shot right as time expired to give Chicago their fourth straight win. A new angle of the shot captured from behind the Bulls bench will surely get their fans even more fired up in the wake of this huge win.

This angle of Josh Giddey's game-winner from the Bulls bench 🔥 (via @chicagobulls)pic.twitter.com/vSiP8weUSY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Josh Giddey, Bulls finding their footing at the perfect time

From seemingly out of nowhere, the Bulls have begun to go on a bit of a run, as they have now won eight of their past 10 games to move up to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. Giddey's play has been a big reason why, as he's averaging 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game for the Bulls over his last 12 contests, while shooting a blistering 53.1% percent from the field during that same stretch of action.

At this point, the Bulls are pretty much locked into a spot in the play-in tournament, but they have already improved their seeding, and they could conceivably move up another couple of spots, as they are only two games behind the Atlanta Hawks, who sit in the No. 7 seed currently. And if Giddey can keep on playing at this extremely high level, Chicago could be a sneaky dangerous team if they find their way into the postseason. They will look to earn their fifth straight win when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.