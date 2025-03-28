For a moment, it appeared as if the Los Angeles Lakers were going to escape with a victory against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. It wasn't a great performance by any means, but the situation was looking rather optimistic after Austin Reaves made a lay-up to give LA a 117-116 lead with only 3.3 seconds to go, as the Bulls were out of timeouts. However, Josh Giddey then connected on an improbable game-winning shot from half court to give the Bulls a jaw-dropping 119-117 win.

JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALF COURT FOR THE WIN 🤯 What an ENDING!pic.twitter.com/KgT8HlfSHB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Reaves reacted to the Lakers' devastating defeat in Chicago.

“It sucks. We probably had a high-percentage chance of winning after my layup went in,” Reaves said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “There's not many half-court buzzer-beaters to lose a game. And it's just, it's frustrating.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick referred to the shocking moment as “devastation.”

“Devastation. It's a h*ll of a way to lose a basketball game,” Redick admitted after the defeat, via McMenamin as well.

With the defeat, the Lakers fell to 44-29. LA is fourth in the Western Conference. However, the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies now have the same record even though the Grizzlies are technically fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Bulls hold a 33-40 record, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is looking to clinch an NBA Play-In Tournament position. Giddey's heroic shot helped the Bulls take another step toward accomplishing that goal.

The Lakers certainly want to move on from Thursday's contest as soon as possible. The final matchup of their current four-game road trip is scheduled for Saturday night in Memphis against the Grizzlies. It goes without saying, but Saturday's affair will be of the utmost importance.

The Lakers will return to Los Angeles to host the Houston Rockets on Monday following Saturday's crucial affair against the Grizzlies.