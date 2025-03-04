The NBA announced its Players of the Month for February, with Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James earning the honor for the Western Conference and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell receiving the award for the Eastern Conference. James finished the month with averages of 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while leading the Lakers to a 10-2 record.

James extended his all-time record for Player of the Month selections to 41, reinforcing his sustained excellence over two decades in the league. At 40 years old, he also surpassed Karl Malone (37) as the oldest player to receive the award, further cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant forces in NBA history. As noted by Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, James’ selection not only extended his record but also made him the oldest player to achieve the honor, surpassing Malone’s mark.

LeBron James’ dominance at 40 fuels Lakers’ rise in the West

James, now in his 22nd season, has continued to defy expectations with his remarkable production. Through 55 games, he is averaging 24.8 points, 8.6 assists, and eight rebounds per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. However, since turning 40, his numbers have been even more impressive. Over 27 games in that span, James has averaged 26.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 54.1% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc.

James' current statistics are comparable to his 2012-13 season, when he won his fourth NBA MVP award. His elevated play has propelled the Lakers to a 19-8 record since his 40th birthday, contributing to their overall 38-21 record and helping them climb to the second seed in the Western Conference. His leadership and consistency have been instrumental in the Lakers’ resurgence as they position themselves as title contenders. James' sustained excellence has also moved him up to fifth in the MVP voting for this season, further highlighting his impact at this stage of his career.

With James' elite performance and the addition of Luka Doncic to the mix, the Lakers have strengthened their position in the West. Los Angeles will look to continue its strong form when it faces the New Orleans Pelicans (17-44) on Tuesday night. James' sustained dominance, even in the latter stages of his career, remains a key storyline as the Lakers push for playoff positioning.