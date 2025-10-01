LOS ANGELES – One of the areas of concern for the Los Angeles Lakers following their early flameout in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs last season was consistent bench production. As the series dragged on, the Lakers reserves were unable to make a major impact. In fact, in Game 4, Lakers head coach JJ Redick opted to play his five starters for the entire second half. That is where Jarred Vanderbilt is hoping to make a difference for the Lakers this season.

After a couple of years of injury rehab, this was the first offseason in a while during which Jarred Vanderbilt was healthy. He was able to work on his game without any additional limitations. With the Lakers having no shortage of ball-handlers, playmakers and shot creators, one of the ways Vanderbilt can make an impact on the court is with his shooting.

Three-point shooting hasn’t quite been a strength for Vanderbilt since joining the team, but he is confident in the work he’s put in to be a consistent threat from deep, especially from the corners.

“It’s definitely grown over the years. . .this summer I was able to put in a lot of reps. I wasn’t rehabbing, I was able to just work out normally,” Vanderbilt said during Media Day. “Obviously we have a lot of great playmakers on this team, so a lot of corner shots, a lot of three-point shots will be available. For me, it’s very important just being ready to take and make those shots. Honestly just having a full summer where I was able to put in those reps. That was a big thing.”

Last year, Vanderbilt did not make his season debut until late January as he was rehabbing from offseason surgery. When he did return to the lineup, he gave the Lakers additional size and defensive versatility in the frontcourt.

He appeared in 36 games, including two starts, at a little over 16 minutes per game. He averaged 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. But in order for Vanderbilt to make himself even more valuable on the court, he’s going to need to hit the open three-point shot consistently.

Over the course of seven years in the NBA, he’s shot 28.8 percent from the three-point line. Across two and half seasons with the Lakers, he’s shot 29.3 percent. However, the potential is there. During a a five-game stretch in late February, Vanderbilt shot 5-of-12 from three-point range. With the defensive attention LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves draw, those shots are going to be there for him.