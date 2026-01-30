The desire to win championships led to the formation of super teams at the NBA level, but for many players, that competitive hunger carries over into the international circuit. Recruiting talent is becoming an important part of obtaining global glory. Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic could be doing just that while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. His teammate, veteran center Jaxson Hayes, is completing paperwork to become a citizen of Slovenia, per BasketNews.com's Donatas Urbonas.

Although he is currently averaging only 17.7 minutes per contest, the 25-year-old big man has developed some good rapport with Doncic over the last year. Moreover, Hayes offers a skill set that could prove crucial in international competition. He is a superb athlete who can be a fierce lob threat on the Slovenian national team.

The bouncy 7-footer and 2026 slam dunk contest participant does not need to post monster numbers to make an impact. His high-flying ways, which were on display in Monday's road win versus the Chicago Bulls, should more than suffice. Doncic has done all he can to keep his home country in the mix during the Olympics and FIBA World Cup. Following a EuroBasket quarterfinals loss to Dennis Schroder and Germany last September, the NBA scoring leader (points per game) is looking for some reinforcements.

And Jaxson Hayes is willing to lend a helping hand. The 2019 top-10 draft pick knows he will not get the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage. His hopes of competing for a gold medal presently lie in Slovenia. Luka Doncic should be more than happy to give him the lay of the land.