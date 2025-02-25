Jeanie Buss made sure the Los Angeles Lakers' trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis went through with radio silence.

The Lakers' owner reflected on the secretive process of the ground-breaking trade on the Rich Eisen Show. Lots of conspiracy theories on who really knew or didn’t know about the trade, and Jeanie Buss seems to say it was just her and Rob Pelinka, and that JJ Redick didn't have involvement, no other members of the front office seemed to have taken part either.

“The conversations started a couple of weeks before the trade was executed and what was really important was Rob Pelinka, the General Manager and I, we did not want any part of it to leak out because it’s very disruptive to a team that’s trying to focus on getting better,” Buss said at the 2:10 mark.

“We have a rookie coach in JJ Redick. The idea of blowing something up mid-season to make a trade like that, if it didn’t go through, would have had repercussions. So it was really tight lipped and each step of the way was discussed and we were able to make a deal that both sides were comfortable with.”

To not have a deal like that leak to the media, it proves it really had to have been just the owner and GM on both sides, because between agents, players, and front office staff, if anyone knew than something would’ve leaked.

Lakers continue progress with Luka Doncic

Conspiracy theories or not, Jeanie Buss and the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit was successful, getting their star in Luka Doncic as they moved on from Anthony Davis.

Four games into his Lakers career, Doncic is 2-2 with his new team so far. He has numbers of 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. However, he's coming off his best outing against Denver on Feb. 22. He put up 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the 123-100 blowout win.

Los Angeles has a 34-21 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host their former star Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.