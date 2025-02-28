The Los Angeles Lakers continue to surge through the season with a 36-21 record after securing a 111-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. They now prepare for their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-26). Despite the team's success, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently acknowledged she initially had reservations about hiring JJ Redick as the franchise's head coach.

“I was worried about hiring a rookie coach,” Buss told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “This team is so important to this community, and to bring in a rookie coach that had no experience before, that was a big leap. But I knew that [Redick and Pelinka] would work well together, and I love watching the progress that they're making.”

Redick, in his first year as an NBA head coach, has led the Lakers to their best record through 57 games since the 2020-21 season when they were 35-22. His leadership has been instrumental in the team's resurgence, a stark contrast from the Lakers' records in previous years. The team stood at 26-31 through 57 games in the 2022-23 season and improved slightly to 31-26 in 2023-24. Under Redick, the Lakers have taken another step forward.

JJ Redick’s leadership propels Lakers to fourth seed amid dominant stretch

The Lakers currently hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference, sitting just 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) for second place. Over their last 20 games, the Lakers have posted a 16-4 record, one of the best stretches in the league. Offensively, they have been highly effective, averaging 117.4 points per game over their last 15 contests, ranking ninth in the NBA with an offensive rating of 117.3, according to NBA.com. However, their defensive performance has been even more impressive.

The Lakers have allowed just 107.6 points per game during this stretch, ranking second in the league, while also holding the NBA's top defensive rating at 107.6. Even after acquiring Luka Doncic, which led to speculation about defensive struggles, the Lakers have maintained their defensive intensity. Over the last six games since integrating Doncic into the lineup, they have held opponents to 105.7 points per game, ranking fifth in the league, with a defensive rating of 112.8, placing 13th.

Buss’ concerns about Redick’s lack of coaching experience were understandable given the stakes of leading a storied franchise like the Lakers. However, the early returns on Redick’s tenure have been overwhelmingly positive, with the team exceeding expectations on both ends of the floor. As the Lakers continue their push toward the postseason, Redick's ability to maximize the roster's potential will be a crucial factor in their championship aspirations.