The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to four games with a 111-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. The win improved their season record to 36-21, placing them just 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) for the second seed in the Western Conference. LeBron James delivered a dominant performance, finishing with 33 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block.

James, now 40 years old and in his 22nd NBA season, continues to defy expectations. Across 53 games this season, he has averaged 24.9 points, 8.7 assists, and eight rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. His production has been even more impressive since the All-Star break.

LeBron James’ post-All-Star break surge fuels Lakers’ playoff push

James faced criticism for opting to sit out this year’s All-Star Game to manage his left foot, ending a streak of 21 consecutive All-Star appearances. However, the decision appears to have paid off. Since returning from the break, James has averaged 29.5 points, nine rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 56% from the field, 41% from three, and 88% from the free-throw line.

According to StatsMuse, James is the only player in the NBA to have scored more than 150 points since the All-Star break, reinforcing his continued impact as one of the league’s premier players. His efficiency and versatility have been instrumental in the Lakers’ push for higher playoff positioning.

The Lakers will quickly turn their focus to their second matchup of a back-to-back set as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-26) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. The two teams last faced off earlier in the month, with the Lakers securing a commanding 122-97 win in a game where Luka Doncic was sidelined. With James in peak form, the Lakers will look to maintain their momentum in a crucial Western Conference showdown on ESPN.