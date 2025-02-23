The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-2 so far in the games that Luka Doncic has played in, with a big Western Conference game agains the Denver Nuggets coming up. Luka Doncic hasn’t quite played that well since he’s joined the Lakers, and head coach JJ Redick revealed that he issued Doncic a challenge ahead of the Nuggets game, as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

JJ Redick acknowledged that he told Luka Doncic to have a “blackout episode” against the Nuggets and to “scream at no one in particular.”

“That’s the Luka I know,” Redick continued. “That’s the killer.”

In three games with the Lakers so far, Doncic has been averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 35.6 percent shooting from the field, 20.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 58.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Doncic’s field goal percentage is the lowest of his career as is his three-point percentage and free-throw percentage. During his last game against the Charlotte Hornets, he did finish with a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out eight assists.

But he shot 5-of-18 from the field and 1-of-9 from three-point range. When Doncic made his Lakers debut on Feb. 10, it was the first time he had played since Christmas Day as he was sidelined with a calf injury. Doncic sat out the Lakers’ win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The aftermath of the Doncic trade has drawn plenty of mixed reactions from both the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks side of things. Mavericks fans have not been shy expressing their disdain for the trade and Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

It’s obviously going to take a little while for Doncic to get acclimated to his new teammates, as well as get his legs under him. But it’s a trade the from the Lakers’ side, they make ten out of ten times.