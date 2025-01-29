On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered through one of their worst performances of the season, falling prey to a trap game against the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-104, after Anthony Davis had to exit the game due to an abdominal injury. And in a bit of a surprise, head coach JJ Redick turned to Bronny James early, bringing him into the game in the first quarter amid an absence from Gabe Vincent, their main guard off the bench.

Suffice to say, Redick's gambit to give Bronny some non-garbage time minutes did not work according to plan. The Lakers were -8 in his 15 minutes out on the hardwood, and he went scoreless, going 0-5 from the field (0-3 from deep), while turning the ball over three times. After the game, the Lakers head coach gave an honest review of the rookie's performance, highlighting just how much work Bronny has to put in before he establishes himself as a potential regular in the rotation.

“He didn’t play well,” Redick said of Bronny following the game, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Redick also admitted he put Bronny in a “tough spot” by throwing him out there to play against Tyrese Maxey on short notice, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Redick is not the kind of coach who sugarcoats things, and perhaps giving Bronny some tough love will be the most effective way in bringing out the best in him. Perhaps the Lakers also thought that a game against the shorthanded 76ers would be the perfect opportunity for them to give LeBron James' son some NBA minutes, but it surely did not work as well as they had initially anticipated.

Nonetheless, this is not to say that Bronny has not been progressing well in his development. He has been rapidly improving during his games for the Lakers' G League affiliate, and at only 20 years of age, time is on his side as he fashions a career for himself, hopefully getting him out of his father's admittedly large shadow.

Lakers look to put this 76ers loss in the rearview mirror

In the loaded Western Conference, there is not much room for error, if any at all. A loss to a depleted 76ers squad stings, but the worst thing the Lakers can do is let it snowball and fester into something much worse than a one-off defeat.

The good news is that the Lakers' next game, which will come on January 30, will be against the league's worst team in the Washington Wizards. Anthony Davis' status may be up in the air amid his injury troubles, but they may not need him to win that game anyway, provided, of course, that they lock in.