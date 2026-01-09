Like many other games in the Wild Card round, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will have to deal with inclement weather in their first-round matchup on Saturday night. The circumstances will affect both teams throughout, but Packers quarterback Jordan Love figures to take the biggest hit.

Not only will the weather be below freezing all game, but it is expected to snow in Chicago the entire way through. Wind is also expected to blow at around 25 miles per hour all game, according to NFL Weather.

While both teams run the ball at top-10 rates, the environment places additional strain on the two quarterbacks. Love's game, however, will be especially put to the test by the elements.

The Packers' passing game relies on the deep ball more than that of the Bears, as evidenced by Love's season-long numbers. The 27-year-old averages 7.7 yards per pass, eighth-most in the league, as opposed to Caleb Williams' 6.9.

Article Continues Below

Love's top target, Christian Watson, is second in the league with 17.5 yards per catch. As such, the Packers have completed 58 passes of 20 yards or more, fifth-most in the NFL.

Likewise, the Bears' secondary has allowed 61 completions of at least 20 yards, second-most in the league. Under normal circumstances, that would be a key area for Green Bay to exploit to steal the game on the road.

The weather also adds more pressure on Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in his final two regular season games. Jacobs, who struggled in two games against the Bears this season, has been dealing with a knee injury late in the year and will potentially be without two starting offensive linemen in the Wild Card matchup.