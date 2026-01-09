Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA on Friday. However, the program can still appeal the decision, but if it remains denied, then Chambliss' college career would come to an end. With his status up in the air, it appears the Rebels could be seeking his replacement through the transfer portal.

Rumors are that Ole Miss is interested in potentially acquiring former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Lagway just recently wrapped up a visit with Baylor, but Thamel hints that the Rebels' football program is intrigued with Lagway.

“Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is planning to continue to take visits before officially committing. He had a positive visit to Baylor earlier this week. One program that has consistently expressed interest is Ole Miss.”

Article Continues Below

Assuming the NCAA denies an appeal, Trinidad Chambliss would have to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. He proved to be a reliable quarterback for Ole Miss this season, as the redshirt senior finished his first and only campaign in the FBS with 3,937 passing yards (led the SEC), 527 rushing yards, and 30 total touchdowns (22 passing, eight rushing). Chambliss also owned a 66.1% completion percentage on the year.

That type of production will be hard to replace. However, with Ole Miss rumored to be interested in DJ Lagway, the program may believe he could elevate his game in Oxford, Mississippi. Lagway, who will be a junior next season, has recorded 4,179 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air in his two years at Florida. He also owns a career 62.0% completion percentage and led the SEC in interceptions (14) in the 2025-26 campaign.