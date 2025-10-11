Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed LeBron James’ recovery process as the 40-year-old forward continues to deal with a sciatica injury that will delay the start of his 23rd NBA season.

Speaking with The Athletic’s Jovan Buha on Saturday, Redick provided a brief update on James’ condition and acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the injury.

“You hope he can be back soon. Those things can be tricky,” Redick said in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the week, the Lakers announced that James will miss the start of the 2025-26 regular season and will be reevaluated in three to four weeks. The team initially described the issue as “nerve irritation in the glute,” which has kept him out of training camp and all preseason activity.

Sciatica results from irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down through the legs. The condition can cause pain, weakness, or numbness and often requires rest and targeted rehabilitation to recover fully.

Redick, entering his second season as Lakers head coach, reiterated the team’s commitment to taking an “overly cautious” approach with James throughout the preseason. The Lakers have limited his workload since early October to prioritize long-term durability.

Lakers adjust ahead of season opener as LeBron James recovers from sciatica injury

James’ absence is a setback for a Lakers team preparing to open the regular season later this month. The four-time NBA champion was expected to share the floor with new teammate Luka Doncic for the first time as Los Angeles begins a new chapter built around the veteran duo.

James averaged 25.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.8 assists last season while shooting 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range across 69 games. His continued production at age 40 has remained one of the league’s most remarkable storylines.

The Lakers signed several veterans this offseason to strengthen their depth behind James and Doncic, including Deandre Ayton, who joined the team following a buyout with Portland, and Maxi Kleber, who arrived via trade in February. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are also expected to take on increased responsibilities while James recovers.

The Lakers are currently in the middle of their preseason schedule, with the team’s next exhibition game set for Sunday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will open the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.

James’ recovery will continue to be closely monitored, with the team hopeful he can return early in the season as the Lakers look to contend in the Western Conference.