With hopes of bouncing back from Sunday's 111-89 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick took responsibility for his team's offensive struggles. It was the first time his team failed to score 90 points in a game this season.

After the loss, Redick said the Lakers struggles in countering the Celtics' defense falls on him, he said, per California Post's Khobi Price.

“When teams play the deep drop, we have our counters, and we just got to [execute],” Redick said. “I took ownership of that. We have our counters for deep drop. We got to do a better job of….we looked it up today. Our lowest potential assist games are all against the deep drop, so I got to do a better job.”

JJ Redick's response when asked about the Lakers' ball movement, and whether the lack of it makes them more predictable for defenses: "When teams play the deep drop, we have our counters and we just got to [execute]…I took ownership of that. We have our counters for deep…

JJ Redick and the Lakers will look to bounce back from their season-low 89 points in Sunday's loss to the Celtics when they host the Magic on Tuesday.

Rui Hachimura on the Lakers' loss to the Celtics

Veteran forward Rui Hachimura addressed the Lakers' failing offense after Sunday's loss to the Celtics. For Hachimura, rebounding is critical for the Lakers to supplement offense, he said, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

“I think it’s a quicker offense, and it allows us to shoot more threes. . .That’s one of the lineups that we’re looking for, 3-point shooters and a faster offense in transition. It opens up the floor,” Hachimura said. “To be physical. It’s a smaller lineup so be physical and especially rebound too. Everybody’s got to go rebound.”

Asked Rui Hachimura about this lineup, and what Hachimura needs to do for it to work defensively with him as the de facto center Hachimura mentioned the obvious: optimal shooting, and Hachimura needs to lead the physicality and rebounding for it to survive

The Lakers have lost three of their last five games.