On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers fell back into the loss column with a tough home defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic put 25 points on the board in this one, but he wasn't particularly efficient getting there, shooting 9-22 from the field and only mustering three assists.

Throughout the evening, Doncic could be seen throwing his hands up and complaining to the referees, as well as blatantly flopping in an attempt to get calls, which drew a slew of mockery on social media.

Recently, The Ringer's Bill Simmons, a noted Celtics fan, weighed in on the drama.

“The foul b******* stuff is the worst it's been in a while,” said Simmons, per MrBuckBuck on X, formerly Twitter. “It's so bad that even LeBron's like, ‘Wow, this guy's really b******* for calls.' But I don't think it helps them.”

James has been known to embellish a foul or two throughout his illustrious career, but even his antics have never come anywhere close to the acrobatic routines that Doncic puts on display in an attempt to draw calls on a nightly basis.

This issue has been noted for Doncic dating back to his days with the Dallas Mavericks, as has his propensity to relentlessly argue with the referees, and at certain points, it's threatened to overshadow the brilliance he is able to achieve on the basketball court, which he doesn't need to rely on foul baiting to produce.

Meanwhile, Lakers fans' concerns about Austin Reaves' ability to perform against good defenses proved to be justified with his performance on Sunday night, as was the team's lack of viable perimeter defenders.

Los Angeles currently sits at 34-22 on the season, and will have to fight to stay in the top six of the West down the stretch of the season.

The Lakers will next take the floor on Tuesday evening against the Orlando Magic at 10:30 pm ET.