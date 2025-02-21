After losing the first night of a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Lakers came out in their next game and defeated the Portland TrailBlazers 110-102. LeBron James also suited up for this game and put up an efficient 40 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

James continues to show every game that there's no such thing as Father Time when talking about him, and head coach JJ Redick was candid about his performance.

“He really just defies anything that's normal,” Redick said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “And not just the physical feats and the plays. It's the mentality. … He's a billionaire, and he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade. … It's like, he's amazing to coach. … He sets the standard for how you're supposed to approach this craft.”

His 40-point game made it the second time he's done it at the age of 40, making him the only player in NBA history with multiple 40-point games at age 40 or older. It's hard to ask how he even does it at this point in his career because he's been doing stuff like this all year, and it's helped the Lakers stay near the top of the Western Conference.

LeBron James is putting the Lakers on his back

With Luka Doncic out against the TrailBlazers, it was up to LeBron James to carry the Lakers to the win, and that's exactly what he did. After his 40-point performance, he talked about continuing to push through the NBA schedule, especially at his age and the nagging foot soreness he's had this season.

“I still love the game, and I still got a lot to give to the game, to give to my teammates, to give to this league for while I'm here,” James said. “I don't have much time left. So, while I'm here today in this time, I'm going to try to give what I got when I'm out on the floor.

“So, why? It's the love of the game and I have an opportunity now to show my son the ranks of how to be a professional in this league. And to be along [with] him every single day, that's a treat.”

James is the one person that everyone knows he takes extra care of his body, and some thought that he would slow down as he gets older. As much as that may be true, he still looks like the same player from years ago, and it's hard to see when he'll show any resemblance of slowing down.