The Los Angeles Lakers will be in action against the Charlotte Hornets as they come off of All-Star break, and there's a chance that their star player will not suit up. LeBron James is listed on the injury report with left foot soreness, which is something that he has been dealing with through most of the season.

The soreness kept him out of playing in the All-Star Game, and that shows that it must be something that is really bothering him. There's a good chance that he could be in doubt to play in the Lakers' next two games this week, but the good news is that Luka Doncic will be a full-go after his minutes restriction was lifted.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Hornets

LeBron James is listed as questionable against the Hornets, and his status is very much up in the air for the game. James missed some games earlier in the season because of his foot soreness, and it seems like the Lakers would want to be cautious with how much they play him down the second half of the season if it's a reoccurring issue.

The All-Star break should have given James some time to rest his foot, but he also may need some more time to make sure everything is good.

The Lakers should have the wing depth if James is to miss time, and Luka Doncic being off his minute restriction will work out well for them, too. Wing depth is something that the Lakers have a surplus of right now, but it's the center position where they're lacking bodies.

So far, their frontcourt depth hasn't been a major problem, and the hope is that the duo of James and Doncic can mitigate their need for a dominant center for the rest of the season. With all the shock of the trade dying down, James seems ready to partner with Doncic and knows what he can do for the team moving forward.

“Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, it's something that's given me energy. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do. … I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we'll see what happens,” James said via ESPN.

The main focus now is having James healthy and ready for a potential long run in the playoffs if the Lakers continue to play at a high level.